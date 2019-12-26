Dogs and helicopter used in third day of search for man missing in the Highlands

Specialist search units, dogs and a helicopter have been enlisted by police as they continue a third day of hunting for a 72-year-old man who went missing while walking his dog.

James Paton was last seen near his home in Kiltarlity, near Beauly, in the Highlands at around 1.30pm on Monday.

His car, a blue Dacia Duster, was found parked on a track about three miles away near to Ruttle Woods at around 4.30pm.

His dog was inside, but there was no trace of Mr Paton.

Worried locals spent Christmas Day searching for the pensioner.

Inspector Mark Czerniakiewicz, from Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness, said: "Officers have been searching the Ruttle Woods area over the last three days, including specialist search units, dogs, and our partners from Dundonnel Mountain Rescue Team, Scottish Fire and Rescue, and the HM Coastguard helicopter.

"We have also had the invaluable assistance of the local community, with around 110 volunteers carrying out searches on Christmas Day and a similar number out in force today.

"We would ask local residents to check their land and outbuildings at this time, as well as urging anyone with information about James's whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible."

James is described as being 5ft 5in, of stout build with a grey beard and hair and he wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3111 of December 23.