Cyclist dies following fall from bike near Galashiels

Inquiries are ongoing into the death of a 50-year-old man who fell off his push bike near Galashiels at the weekend.

The man, who has not been named, came off his bike between Sunderland Hall and Boleside around 3.40pm on Sunday, May 12.

He was taken by ambulance to the Borders General Hospital in Melrose but later died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a 50-year-old male cyclist who came off his bike on the cycle path between Sunderland Hall and Boleside.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this death are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”