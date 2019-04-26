Craig Ferguson to perform first UK stand-up show for 25 years at the Fringe

Scottish-born Hollywood star Craig Ferguson is returning to the Fringe, where he first made his name as Bing Hitler in 1986, for his first UK stand-up comedy show for 25 years this summer.

The Cumbernauld comic and TV presenter, who found fame after relocating from Scotland to Los Angeles in the mid-1990s, made his name at the Festival in 1986 appearing under the name "Bing Hitler."

But now it has been revealed he will be back for a one-off show at the 3000-capacity Playhouse on the last weekend of the Fringe.

Promoters Gilded Balloon said his show, Hobo Fabulous, would feature "100 per cent all new material, for one night only."

Ferguson said: "What the world needs now more than ever is an ageing, unhinged vagrant travelling from place to place ranting nonsense into a microphone."

Ferguson, who is about to release his memoirs, made his name in America in the sitcom The Drew Carey Show, before finding huge success with his own chat shows.

He brought a late-night live version of his chat show to the Fringe two years ago.

Ferguson returned to Scotland most recently to film a cameo role in the penultimate series of Still Game.