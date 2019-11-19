Chanel, Dior, McQueen and Gaultier outfits to go on display in Edinburgh in 'Little Black Dress' celebration

Designs by Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen and Christopher Kane will brought together for the National Museum of Scotland's first ever fashion show - which will explore how the "little black dress" has evolved by the industry over the last century, and its modern-day relevance in the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Next summer's blockbuster show at the Edinburgh attraction - which will feature at least 60 dresses worn by the likes of Princess Margaret, American socialite Wallace Simpson and actress Vivien Leigh.

Gareth Pugh, an English designer who has worked with Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga and Beyonce, will be featured in the exhibition.

The exhibition, which will be accompanied by a series of special events at the attraction, will draw on collections from around the world to tell the story of a symbol of "a wardrobe staple, a symbol of femininity and a byword for chic."

Starting with the unveiling in 1926 of Chanel's short black dress, which was hailed by US Vogue magazine as “the frock that all the world will wear,” the show will juxtapose classic pieces with examples of the latest designs.

The exhibition, Little Black Dress, which will run from June-October next year, will also explore issues such as fetishism, rebellion and even witchcraft.

Georgina Ripley, senior curator of modern and contemporary fashion at the National Museum, said: "Few garments are as iconic as the little black dress, which has often been held up by the fashion industry as the one piece every woman should have in her wardrobe.

French fashion house Lanvin will be featured in the National Museum's celebration of the 'Little Black Dress.'

"It has evolved dramatically in the century since its creation. From a simple shift dress which helped democratise women’s fashion to a bold political statement, it has moved through various iterations which reflect changing ideals of beauty and body image.

"Displaying classic early pieces, sumptuous couture and examples of cutting-edge technology, this exhibition will explore its enduring success, and ask why, in the fickle and fast-paced fashion world, the little black dress has achieved that rare status of being truly above the fray.”

Little Black Dress is the first major showcase of the National Museum's extensive fashion and textiles collection, which includes around 50,000 objects dating as far back as the 16th century.

Other shows in the museum's 2020 line-up include the arrival of the most comprehensive ever exhibition on tyrannosaurs, a showcase of highlights of the hoard of Viking-age treasures found by a metal detectorist after a two-year conservation programme and a rare chance to see the Declaration of Arbroath, to coincide with its 700th anniversary.