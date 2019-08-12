British father dies just weeks after suffering a mosquito bite in Sri Lanka

A "hardworking" father-of-two has died just weeks after suffering a mosquito bite in Sri Lanka.

Colin Whiteside, 52, was rushed to hospital in the country's capital, Colombo in early July after being diagnosed with dengue fever, a tropical disease spread by mosquito bites.

His wife Caroline flew out to be at his bedside but, after initially being expected to make a full recovery, Colin's condition took a turn for the worse.

While he was in hospital, he developed pneumonia and sepsis before suffering a stroke on July 14, which left him only able to blink.

Medics had to perform an emergency tracheotomy and Colin was left with locked-in syndrome, unable to move or communicate with his family.

On July 17, Colin's family launched a fundraising campaign to raise more than £35,000 to fly him home to the UK, after his insurance company refused to cover the costs.

After arriving in the UK on Tuesday, August 6, Colin was immediately taken to hospital.

But Colin's condition failed to improve and on Saturday, August 10, he tragically died surrounded by his family.

A statement on behalf of Colin's heartbroken family, including his wife Caroline and two daughters Michelle and Shannon, thanked those who helped raise cash to fly him home.

The statement read: "We would like to say a massive thank you from the bottom of our hearts and from Colin's family to all you wonderful people who donated to bring Colin home.

"Colin landed back in the UK on Tuesday and without your help this wouldn't have been possible.

"These days there is so much negative things in the world, but what people have done has restored my faith in how fantastic and caring people can be.

"Thank you every single one of you.

"We will continue to update you as and when necessary but would appreciate privacy during this difficult time."

The scaffolding manager, from Preston, Lancs., had been visiting Sri Lanka for work.

Colin had worked abroad in scaffolding for many years and had spent the past two years in Sri Lana, having previously worked in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Colin's son-in-law Stephen Green, said he had been planning to return to England to begin "winding down" towards retirement, before being struck with dengue fever.