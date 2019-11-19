Body found in search for pensioner missing in Bishopbriggs

A body has been found in a search for a pensioner who went missing during the cold weather in the early hours of Tuesday.

Helen Maider was last seen at around 6am at the junction of Balmuildy Road and Stirling Drive in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire.

Sergeant Adam Hookway previously said officers and the 89-year-old's family were concerned due to the cold weather while Ms Maider has also "started to have issues with her memory".

A statement on Tuesday afternoon confirmed a body had been found during searches of Bishopbriggs but it had not been formally identified.

The statement said: "Police in East Dunbartonshire can confirm a body has been found in the search for missing woman Helen Maider in the Bishopbriggs area.

"Formal identification has yet to be carried out however her family has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious."

Temperatures fell across the country on Monday night with the mercury falling to minus 9.9C (14.2F) in Braemar in the north-east.

The Met Office said temperatures are expected to fall again overnight on Tuesday.