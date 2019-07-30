BBC Scotland reporter shares terrifying video of driver smashing her car on motorway

BBC producer Annie McGuire has appealed for help in tracking down a driver who crashed into her car during a terrifying motorway smash.

The broadcaster was travelling with her husband and two young children when the driver of a pick-up truck performed a reckless overtaking manoeuvre and smashed into the back of her car before fleeing the scene.

Miss McGuire, a former sports reporter who now works on the new BBC Scotland channel, posted scary dashcam footage of the incident in a bid to trace the driver.

It shows the driver of the 4x4 driving at speed in the inside lane while attempting to overtake a car.

READ MORE: Road tax and power myths put the brakes on e-bike rise

As the driver attempts to cut into the middle lane the truck collides with the back of Miss McGuire's car which has now been deemed a write-off.

In Ms McGuire's dashcam clip a car can be seen speeding up behind her vehicle and ramming her. Picture: Twitter/Annie_McGuire

READ MORE: Scots police officer goes viral after slip road fall is caught by his own dashcam

The driver then speeds off swaying between the lanes of the M1 near Sheffield where the incident occurred on Monday evening.

Miss McGuire, 42, who was returning from a holiday in France with her family, reported the matter to police who have launched an investigation. Officers have told her that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

After posting the video on Twitter she said: "So our holiday has ended by being hit by an uninsured driver who didn’t stop and our car is a write off so any legal advice would be very much appreciated.

"We got the fright of our lives so excuse some swearing. Worth watching the second vid to see the way they drive off. So so glad children are okay. M1 near Sheffield/Barnsley. Unlikely anyone knows this driver but please get in touch if you do.

"The guys in the white car who also nearly got hit stayed with us and were lovely. Car is a write off. We have been so well looked after by the staff of the @premierinn Sheffield/Barnsley.

"There are still many more good guys than bad out there. But yeah maybe get a dashcam.

"I was pretty calm and the time and then afterwards I was thinking 'that is how it ends for some poor people' - just living their lives and boom. Makes you think.

"We are just so grateful that the children are okay."

Miss McGuire, who once presented Your Call and Sportsound, was sent messages of support after sharing the incident on social media.

Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus wrote: "Bloody hell that’s awful!! Hope you’re all well and hope that lunatic is caught."

Taggart actor Colin McCredie said: "Bloody awful, Annie. Hope you & the family are safe & well."

Miss McGuire, from Elderslie, Renfrewshire, currently works as an assistant editor on BBC Scotland shows Seven Days and The Edit.

She was previously the social media editor at Question Time and has lectured in journalism at the University of the West of Scotland.