Bay City Rollers star Stuart 'Woody' Wood rescues lost dog in East Lothian

A dog trapped for two days when he fell into a hole has been reunited with his owners - after being rescued by Bay City Rollers legend Stuart 'Woody' Wood.

The hit 1970s pop-rock band's guitarist proved the surprise hero after Kruger, a 10-year-old black Labrador, went missing in North Berwick, East Lothian.

Adopted Kruger was on his evening walk with owner Janette Murray, 79, when he wandered off and didn't come back when called for.

Worried Janette and daughter Donna Denton, 43, launched a desperate social media appeal for people to help find the missing pooch.

But it wasn't until two days later when he was returned to his delighted owners - after being found trapped down a hole by musician Stuart 'Woody' Wood, 62.

The guitarist, who was on holiday in North Berwick, was one of 25 looking for the missing canine. He later posted on Facebook to say "thanks for the lovely messages" and praised everyone who "searched relentlessly".

He added: "Well done everyone - we got lucky."

Kruger vanished next to the former East Lothian Council depot around 5pm on November 24. He was found uninjured by Wood around 9.30am on Tuesday, November 26 after he joined the search party to find the dog.

After being rescued and wrapped up in blankets, Kruger was then sent to the vets for a check-up.

Donna, a childminder from North Berwick, said: "He is a rehomed dog, my mum got him when he was three. He is quite timid but very, very friendly and doesn't growl or bark at people - I have two kids and he's great with them.

"If he does wander off he comes back as soon as he can't see you, he always stays very close. We now know the reason he didn't come back this time. The lady from search and rescue said dogs don't bark for help, only when they feel threatened.

"The hole he fell down was no bigger than 60 centimetres by 60 centimetres, he couldn't even lie down in it and was sitting up the whole time he was down there. We couldn't even get our feet in there to help lift him out.

"We phoned the fire brigade as we didn't know what to do but my husband ended up putting a hoist around him and, with another man's help, lifting Kruger out with brute force. The area he was found in is such a state and an absolute junkyard - there's broken bins and slabs everywhere, graffiti etc. It is not safe and is not secure.

"[Kruger] was really stiff, so we had to carry him into the car and into the vets. He was put on some fluids but my mum was able to get him home later that night; luckily he wasn't hurt. Everyone was amazing.

"I had people I didn't know come up to me at the school gates saying they were going to look for Kruger. We were just so lucky it was two mild nights when he was down there. My mum will be 80 next year but was out all day trying to look for him, she didn't want to stop or turn back. She was determined to find him."

Since the incident, the hole has been covered with a slab.

A spokesperson for East Lothian Council said: "If anyone is aware of an uncovered manhole then it's recommended that they report the exact location to the council, who will investigate further to make it safe.