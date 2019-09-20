Baby hedgehog crossing runway halts Scottish flight

Have your say

A Loganair flight from Stornoway airport stopped in its tracks before reaching the runway yesterday after the captain noticed a hedgehog crossing the path in front of the aircraft.

Passenger Roddy Macleod put a post on Twitter saying: "While departing Stornoway Airport yesterday evening the plane was heading to the runway when it came to a sudden stop.

"After a short time the captain announced he has stopped to let a baby hedgehog cross over in front of him!"

The Scottish airline previously did its part for the spiky animals when it took part in an "airlift" of several hundred hedgehogs destined for the parks and gardens of volunteers around the country.

Loganair flight from Stornoway was stopped by the pilot after he spotted a hedgehog crossing the path. Picture: Alan Wilson/ Flickr

The Scotsman has contacted Loganair for comment.