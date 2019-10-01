Artists and astronomers to join forces to celebrate the dark skies of the Outer Hebrides

Artists and astronomers are to join forces to stage special events at a new stargazing festival aimed at persuading people to visit the Outer Hebrides in the depths of winter.

The Sky at Night presenter Chris Lintott, Scotland's Astronomer Royal John Brown, folk singer-songwriter Karine Polwart and jazz musician Steve Petty will be among those appearing at the Hebridean Dark Skies Festival on the Isle of Lewis in February.

The festival, which was launched earlier this year to capitalise on the fact that the Outer Hebrides have some of the darkest skies in the UK in winter, has already inspired the creation of a major Winter in the Wild "off-season" tourism campaign.

The 2020 festival will include an exhibition of visual art created in collaboration with astrophysicists, cosmologists and planetary geologists, a "visual moon-bounce" event which will see a trained radio telescope operator send images to the moon and back, and stargazing trips around the island.

The two-week festival will also include screenings of classic science fiction films Solaris, Contact, Interstellar and Ad Astra, as well as a restaging of Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds musical, which is about to be turned into a new BBC drama.

Festival programmer Andrew Eaton-Lewis said: “We’re really excited to be announcing our second Hebridean Dark Skies Festival programme.

"We were very encouraged by the hugely positive response to our first festival and will be working hard to build on that success in 2020."