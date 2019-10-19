'Animal lover' presenter to host two radio refuge programmes to calm pets on Fireworks Night

Have your say

Bill Turnbull will present two "radio refuge" programmes to keep anxious pets calm as Guy Fawkes Night approaches.

The Classic FM presenter and animal lover launched a special Pet Sounds show last year.

Mr Turnbull is returning to keep pets relaxed as November 5 draws closer.

He has promised an even more soothing selection of music to keep pets and their owners calm in a season of fireworks.

The radio presenter said: "We have created two programmes specifically for pets who may be nervous or anxious around Fireworks Night.

"I call this their radio refuge.

READ MORE: 'Our flat is worth nothing' - Potentially hundreds of Scottish properties 'unsellable' due to lack of cladding certification post Grenfell​

READ MORE: Caroline Flack's plastic surgery entertainment show a new low for television - Emily Baker​



"While the music on Classic FM is always relaxing, the selection we're planning is even more soothing.

"I've been presenting to humans on Classic FM for the past three-and-half years, so I'm looking forward to some new four-legged listeners tuning in and enjoying the world's greatest music."

Pet Sounds will return on November 3 and 5.