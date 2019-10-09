Almost half of Aberdeen's churches would be sold under major Church of Scotland review

Have your say

Almost half of Aberdeen's churches owned by the Church of Scotland could be sold.

Fifteen churches around the 'Granite City' would be disposed of under the ten-year, 'once-in-a-generation' review.

A further 15 churches would be retained.

READ MORE: New Moderator of Church of Scotland’s General Assembly installed in Edinburgh

The future of three others is up for consideration.

Financial pressure

The Church of Scotland is facing major financial pressures in the face of declining congregations.

A report has said the move is designed "to reshape the church estate".

READ MORE: Cash shortage sees Church of Scotland axe Youth Assembly

Rev Scott Rennie, planning convener for the Presbytery, said there were "many more" church buildings than needed and that "difficult choices" lay ahead.

'Difficult choices'

Rev Rennie, from Queen's Cross Church, told the BBC: "The Presbytery has a legacy of many more church buildings than they need.

"We recognise that we will have to make some difficult choices on which buildings should be retained and which should be let go.

"At the heart of our decision-making process is the desire to see a sustainable future for the Church of Scotland and its effective mission and pastoral care for the people of Aberdeen Presbytery."

The 15 churches being recommended for sale are:

Bucksburn and Stoneywood

Craigiebuckler

Dyce

Holburn West

Kingswells

Mastrick

Middlefield

Northfield

Rubislaw

Ruthrieston West

South St Nicholas

St Mary's

St Stephen's

Summerhill

Woodside