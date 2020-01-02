Things you can no longer do.

9 things you can no longer do in Scotland

Here are nine things you can't do in Scotland anymore.

Some of these are controversial - are there any we missed?

The high street chain collapsed in 2008.

1. Shop at Woolworths

The Alcohol etc. (Scotland) Act 2010 currently restricts the sale of alcohol after 10pm and before 10am.

2. Buy alcohol from an off-license after 10pm

The ban, which is the first in the UK, is part of an effort to reduce plastic waste.

3. Buy cotton buds

The SNP backed a controversial ban on the commercial planting of GMO foods in 2015.

4. Grow GM crops

