9 things you can no longer do in Scotland
Here are nine things you can't do in Scotland anymore.
Some of these are controversial - are there any we missed?
1. Shop at Woolworths
The high street chain collapsed in 2008.
2. Buy alcohol from an off-license after 10pm
The Alcohol etc. (Scotland) Act 2010 currently restricts the sale of alcohol after 10pm and before 10am.
3. Buy cotton buds
The ban, which is the first in the UK, is part of an effort to reduce plastic waste.
4. Grow GM crops
The SNP backed a controversial ban on the commercial planting of GMO foods in 2015.
