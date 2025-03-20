"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of George Reid at this difficult time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 76-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash between a lorry and a van in Angus .

George Reid , from Dundee , had been driving a van on the A90 near Brechin on Friday March 14 when it was involved in a collision with an HGV lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the southbound carriageway of the Aberdeen to Dundee road, at about 2.45pm .

Mr Reid was taken to hospital but police confirmed he died on Thursday. His family are aware.

Read more here: Nicola Sturgeon no longer under police investigation as Peter Murrell appears in court

The driver of the HGV did not require medical treatment.

Constable Liam Pattie said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of George Reid at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would again appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information.

"If you have dashcam equipment, please check it for any footage which could assist our ongoing investigation."