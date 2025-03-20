A90 crash: Pensioner dies in hospital following crash between van and lorry on Scottish road

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:45 BST
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of George Reid at this difficult time.”

A 76-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash between a lorry and a van in Angus .

George Reid , from Dundee , had been driving a van on the A90 near Brechin on Friday March 14 when it was involved in a collision with an HGV lorry.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the southbound carriageway of the Aberdeen to Dundee road, at about 2.45pm .

Mr Reid was taken to hospital but police confirmed he died on Thursday. His family are aware.

The driver of the HGV did not require medical treatment.

Constable Liam Pattie said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of George Reid at this difficult time.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would again appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information.

"If you have dashcam equipment, please check it for any footage which could assist our ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2034 of Friday March 14 .

