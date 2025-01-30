Pedestrian dies following crash involving HGV on Clydeside Expressway
A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a HGV on Clydeside Expressway.
The incident happened around 1.30pm on Wednesday, 29 January.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police confirm that no formal identification has taken place yet.
Sergeant Adnan Alan for the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I’d like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident.
“The road re-opened around 7.20pm on Wednesday, 29 January, 2025.
“We continue to appeal for anyone with dash-cam footage, or who have witnessed the crash to please come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1688 of 29 January, 2025.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.