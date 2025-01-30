Pedestrian dies following crash involving HGV on Clydeside Expressway

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Comment
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:06 BST
“Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.“

A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a HGV on Clydeside Expressway.

The incident happened around 1.30pm on Wednesday, 29 January.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried outThe road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out
The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out | John Devlin

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police confirm that no formal identification has taken place yet.

Sergeant Adnan Alan for the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I’d like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident.

“The road re-opened around 7.20pm on Wednesday, 29 January, 2025.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with dash-cam footage, or who have witnessed the crash to please come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1688 of 29 January, 2025.”

