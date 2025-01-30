“Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.“

A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a HGV on Clydeside Expressway.

The incident happened around 1.30pm on Wednesday, 29 January.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out | John Devlin

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and police confirm that no formal identification has taken place yet.

Sergeant Adnan Alan for the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I’d like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident.

“The road re-opened around 7.20pm on Wednesday, 29 January, 2025.