Pedestrian, 85, taken to hospital after being struck by car

An elderly pedestrian was taken to hospital after a "serious" crash involving him and a car.

The man, 85, was taken to hospital shortly after 8.30am on Sunday when the crash took place on Beith Road in Johnstone, Renfrewshire .

The car, a red Toyota Corolla, struck the pedestrian, who was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road closed while inquiries took place and later re-opened at 2.10pm .

Police Scotland has now launched an appeal for information.

Sergeant Paul Mellis of the road policing unit said: "Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

"The road re-opened at 2.10pm on Sunday , 29 December, 2024 .

"I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash."