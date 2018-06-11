Pavement parking to be banned in Scotland under Transport Bill

Parking on pavements would be banned across Scotland under proposals introduced at Holyrood.

Councils will be given beefed-up powers to prosecute parking on pavements under a widespread ban contained in the Scottish Government’s Transport Bill.

Double parking would be similarly outlawed.

Legislation to improve bus services and implement low emission zones in Scotland’s cities is part of the Bill’s proposals.

The Transport Bill aims to give councils more flexibility in running bus services, through partnership working with operators, local franchising or running services themselves.

Low emission zones (LEZs) could all be created using civil rather than criminal enforcement, allowing ministers to set consistent standards for emissions, penalties, and exemptions within LEZs.

Smart ticketing technology would be standardised across the country and the regulation of road works improved.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “This government will not stand by as bus passenger numbers decline.

“Partnership is at the centre of our proposals, with a new model for local authorities to work with bus operators to revitalise services. We are also providing clearer options for authorities to pursue local franchising or provide services themselves in appropriate circumstances.

“Beyond bus services, this Bill will allow for decriminalised enforcement of low emission zones, double parking and parking on pavements.

“This will help transform our towns and cities into cleaner, more accessible and more pleasant spaces to travel and enjoy. By strengthening the technology and governance which underpins smart ticketing, people will be able to move between our cities with greater ease and convenience.

“By empowering local authorities and continuing to work in partnership with transport operators, we will continue to develop a cleaner, smarter public transport system with improved connectivity, accessibility and greater economic benefits for all of Scotland.”