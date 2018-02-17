Parts of UK shaken by 4.4 magnitude earthquake

Have your say

Large parts of the UK have been shaken by the country’s biggest earthquake in 10 years.

The British Geographical Survey (BGS) said the epicentre was 20km (12 miles) north of Swansea, measuring between 4.4 and 4.9 on the Richter scale - at a depth of 7.4km (4.6m).

A BGS tweet added: “Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 3-5 years.”

READ MORE: Earthquake in Highlands biggest recorded in over 30 years

People across south Wales and south west England said they felt what they thought was an earthquake this afternoon.

James Leonard wrote on Twitter: “Wow was that an earthquake in Swansea my house just shook #earthquake earthquake.”

Mark Wyatt, a third year student at Cardiff University, was entering his house in the city centre when he heard a “weird, deep rumbling sound” around 2.30pm.

The 21-year-old said: “We heard the noises before we felt the rumble, and then the house shook for a couple of seconds before it stopped.”

Tremors were felt across the Bristol Channel into England too.

READ MORE: Scots scientists develop earthquake-proof device to save buildings

Seth Piper wrote on Twitter: “OK pretty sure I just experienced my first ever earthquake ... in Bristol, UK?”

LAst year, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was felt in the Highlands - the strongest in the region since 1986.