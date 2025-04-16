Paisley crash: Woman, 76, dead and man, 78, in critical condition after car crashes into wall
A 76-year-old woman has died after a car in which she was passenger crashed into a wall.
The silver Kia Ceed left Corsebar Road in Paisley at around 12.30pm on Tuesday .
Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 78-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The road was closed until around 6.25pm as an investigation took place. It has since been reopened.
Sergeant Ally Wright of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman involved.
"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage from the area, to get in touch."
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1328 of April 15 .
