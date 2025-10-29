The move is a bid to reduce costs and increase public engagement around the election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Votes in next year’s Scottish Parliament election are set to be counted during the day, the Electoral Management Board for Scotland (EMB) has said.

Traditionally electoral votes are counted overnight after polls close with results announced early the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box | PA

However, following a consultation with Returning Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and the Electoral Commission, the EMB has confirmed a daytime count for the 2026 election on Friday 8 May, following the election on May 7.

Daytime counts are standard for Local Government Elections in Scotland, and were used at the last Scottish Parliament election in 2021 due to Covid restrictions at the time.

Convener of the Board, Malcolm Burr, said: “The Directions I make today, with the full support of ROs and EROs, will protect that reputation, promoting resilience and giving clarity to voters and candidates across the Scotland about how the election processes will be run.

“In addition to the usual administrative Directions, such as when postal votes will be issued, I am directing that votes are to be counted on the day following the polls rather than overnight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burr said the move will “add resilience” to the complex operational process, increase public engagement and boost staff availability.

He said: “Counting during the day allows the use of well-rested staff with quick access to more resources, people and support facilities.

“Our Counts are always accurate but working in the day removes some risks, reduces costs and lets us declare the results when more people are engaged.”

The Board said the proposed timing has been discussed with political parties, MSPs and at the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee of the Scottish Parliament at their meeting in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EMB said it had taken account of lessons from previous elections, including the challenges experienced in the UK Parliament Election in 2024.