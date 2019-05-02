Outlander's Sam Heughan to meet with Prince Charles

Outlander star Sam Heughan will meet royalty in Glasgow this week.

The actor will join Prince Charles on a visit to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where Heughan studied acting.

Prince Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, is patron of the conservatoire and will speak to students and watch a performance of their work.

Meanwhile, Heughan, who graduated from the conservatoire in 2003, will take part in a Q&A about his career and the phenomenal success of the Outlander series.

Principal professor Jeffrey Sharkey said: "We're delighted to have a patron who is passionate about the value of the arts to society and is committed to the vital importance of early access to and progression in arts education.

"Sam is a fantastic role model and I hope he too enjoys the visit."

Prince Charles is in Scotland for several days on engagements. Today, he will meet primary pupils at the Spring Festival of Farming at Dumfries House near Cumnock, a Palladian country house that he helped save for the nation.