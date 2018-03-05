Outlander auditions forced to close early due to huge numbers of applicants

Auditions for the next series of Outlander were forced to close early due to huge numbers of applicants.

Hundreds of eager entrants gathered at the Clarion Hotel in Sudbury, Canada to be in with a once in a lifetime chance of being cast as an extra for season 4 of the hit time-travel show - as well an all expenses paid trip to Scotland.

READ MORE: Outlander fans urged to pay Culloden ‘more respect’

A range of people from different age groups turned up at the auditions, and there were even applicants who had travelled over four hours to take part in the casting.

According to local reports, the auditions were scheduled to take place between 10am and 4pm, but the massive response to the advertisement forced the process to be shut down at 2pm.

Applicants who arrived at 12.30pm were told the auditions were closed and were given an application form to fill out while they waited.

READ MORE: Outlander cast and crew return to Ayrshire village

Producers of Outlander say they will be covering the cost of flights and accommodation for performers while they are staying in Scotland.

Filming for season 4 of Outlander, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, is currently taking place across parts of Scotland. The cast were recently spotted shooting scenes in the village of Culross, Fife, which proved to be a perfect backdrop for the show.

Outlander Season 4 is due to air in October 2018.