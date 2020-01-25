'Our hearts are broken' - Tributes pour in for Scottish NBA Robert Archibald who died at 39

Tributes have flooded in from all around the world for former NBA player Robert Archibald who has died aged 39.

Basketball communities and fans across the world are deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of the Paisley-born basketball legend.

The talented centre represented GB 46 times, including at the 2012 Olympic Games and was the only Scot to have played in the NBA, starring for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Fans and players across the globe have created the hashtag #WinForArch on Twitter to include in their tributes to the much-loved basketball champion.

Archibald has a mega following in Illinois having played for the state's University.

Illinois alumnus Josh Whitman tweeted: "Landed after a long flight today to learn this tragic news. Arch was such a genuine, sweet, fun guy.

"I was honoured to call him my friend. Our hearts are broken, but we will carry his spirit forward. Our #ILLINI family will not forget. Thanks, Rob. You will be missed."

British Basketball Federation chairman Maurice Watkins said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Robert’s passing.

“He was a fantastic ambassador for Scottish and British basketball and will be fondly remembered for his great contribution to the game in our country, his talent and his achievements.”

Great Britain centre Andrew Betts, who played with Archibald on the GB team and with Joventut, told the BBC: "I'm heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of my friend and team-mate Rob.

"He was truly one of the nicest, funniest guys I ever met. I spent some of my favourite years of basketball with him and his family on and off the court. RIP big fella."

Archibald's former college team, the University of Illinois, tweeted: "We've lost a member of our #Illini family much too soon. RIP, Arch."

Former Grizzlies team-mate Pau Gasol added: "Sad, very sad. @RobertArchibald, former teammate on the @memgrizz, has passed away. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP, Robert"

Illinois reporter Ryan Evan posted online: "RIP to former #illini Robert Archibald. Was 39 years old, so many awesome memories and moments watching him on the court.

"Big Ten Champion and the impact you see he made on his teammates and former coaches shows the kind of man he was. Turned into a heck of a player, NBA veteran."