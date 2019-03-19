Letters: No shortage of ‘traitor knaves’ as Brexiteers ignore Burns’ philosophy

Nobody seems to have noticed how the whole philosophy of Brexit runs completely contrary to that of our most famous poet, who in one of his masterpieces wrote: “For a’ that, and a’ that, It’s comin’ yet for a’ that, That man to man, the world o’er, Shall brothers be for a’ that!”

Sadly, this concept seems to run at loggerheads with the desires of ‘little England’ MPs.

Robert Burns.

Not one Tory MP, from north or south of the Border, has expressed a grain of sympathy for the vast majority of Scots, who voted to remain in the EU; six times in proportion to the margin by which the rUK ­voted to leave. Yet the latter vote is held to be sacrosanct.

This is particularly disappointing, but unsurprising, with regard to the Scottish Tories and I hope they will be held to account by the Scottish electorate, in due time.

The problem for many of our friends living south of the Border is, and has been for centuries, that when they go abroad, they see the indigenous ­residents as the foreigners, and not themselves.

Indeed, they have coined many ­disparaging epithets to apply to our continental neighbours. I will limit myself to one: Johnny Foreigner.

Michel Barnier told the UK two and a half years ago that we could not expect as good a deal out as we had in, and that THE problem would be Ireland. To his credit, this has remained their position throughout, but incredibly, it is still falling on deaf ears.

Scotland, I fear, is plummeting earthward, in an aircraft for which the vast majority of us did not buy a boarding pass. There is but one parachute and that parachute is independence. To quote our man again: “Wha can be a traitor knave?” Well not many of us will fluff the answer to that!

Joseph G Miller

Gardeners Street, Dunfermline