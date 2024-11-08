Women have just watched our elected politicians show their true colours - and we won't forget it

Women have now seen where their politicians loyalty lies - and it’s too late to take it back

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I thought I would wait a bit before writing this, as I thought I would let my anger dissipate for a bit first. But it hasn’t, and I don’t think it will, so here we go.

Earlier this week, we saw Donald Trump - a misogynist, who believes women should be punished for accessing life saving medical treatments - win the US election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at an election night watch party. PIC: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Books will be written about this time, and as the eyes of history turn to us, let’s have a fun moment to look at what our elected politicians decided to do.

Congratulate him.

John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, congratulated him.

First Minister John Swinney | Michael Schofield

Publicly, for us all to see.

“Oh but please, will someone think of the whisky tariffs, We have to walk this line with him”

No. I won’t. I’m going to think of the women in Scotland - 51 per cent of the population - who just saw their First Minister congratulate a man who would happily “grab them by the pussy” if he wanted to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Government is meant to serve us. The people. That is quite literally their only job.

Recently we have watched as our elected leaders across the UK show support for Israel as it continues the genocide in Gaza, watch them demonise trans people to the point where they fear for their safety, and watched as the cost of living rises, as poverty rises, as the rich get richer with no solution in sight. Who was that for? Because it’s not for us.

And now, we can watch as they cosy up to Trump. Trump, who has little interest in playing fair, or nicely, either at home or on the international stage.

When do we say enough is enough? When do we down tools and step back?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women - whose shoulders carry a much higher burden - have had every right through the entirety of history to throw up their hands and walk away from this.

Maybe now is that time. Maybe we shouldn’t wait until International Women’s Day - when you can bet all these Trump-congratulating politicians will talk about how much they love their mothers - to hit the streets with marches, placards and perseverance. And just not stop. not a single march - just a permeant halting of all of it.

This country has allowed our rapists and abusers to go free, has paid us less for the work we do compared to our male counterparts, has gas lit us and lied to us, silenced us and brutalised us.