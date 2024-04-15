Why using dance to help with MS is an inspiration for us all - Scotsman comment

Emily Davis, who has worked with the world-renowned Philadelphia Ballet company, is on a mission to help patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) through dance.

Already her PhD research, run out of Glasgow, has shown results in improving psychological well-being, the sense of belonging and in enriching social relationships amongst MS sufferers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ground-breaking research, which has involved working with patients in Perth and Orkney, has been hailed for producing the “potential benefits of ballet for people with MS for the first time”.

Scottish Ballet dancers on the banks of Loch Lomond. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The work has won the backing of Scottish Ballet, as well as the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.