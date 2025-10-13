Why the SNP Government needs to listen to Kevin Costner's mysterious voice

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message is heard loud and clear by Kevin Costner’s lead character Ray Kinsella in the Oscar-nominated film Field of Dreams.

In the 1989 movie, Costner is urged by a mysterious voice to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield – to effectively take a leap of faith despite the risk to his family of financial hardship.

The voice heard by Costner could just as well be speaking to the Scottish Government as it contemplates how to supercharge a green industrial revolution to drive the country’s economy – a goal that is becoming increasingly urgent with the gradual decline of the North Sea oil and gas industry, combined with the abrupt end to production at Grangemouth.

US film star Kevin Costner in New York City. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The solution – the “build it” and “they will come” message – is a simple one in the eyes of Alastair King, the Lord Mayor of the City of London Corporation.

Speaking to The Scotsman from last week’s Scotland’s Global Investment Summit, Mr King suggested more homes, hospitals and schools needed to be built near green energy projects in rural parts of the country.

Doing so would make these locations “attractive” to workers, he argued. In effect, these community facilities and resources would convince people to not only move to these areas, but then subsequently stay there.

His argument comes amid the backdrop of depopulation, which has been a problem in rural Scotland for decades. A report published earlier this year by NorthWest2045 suggested parts of the Highlands were facing an “existential crisis” and had reported their lowest ever population levels.

With green energy initiatives in the pipeline for locations such as the Acorn project at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, the need for investment to capitalise is crucial.