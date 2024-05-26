Why Edinburgh Marathon feat achieved despite yellow weather warning should be applauded

For some, it is the culmination of months – if not years – of time and hard work spent preparing and training.

And that is why The Scotsman wishes to pay tribute to all those runners who faced a major hurdle outside of just their own physical limitations yesterday – in the form of heavy rainfall – to complete the Edinburgh Marathon.

As the Met Office was announcing a yellow weather warning for rain across the Central Belt, thousands were making last-minute preparations and pulling on their trainers to head to the starting line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-mile race got underway at 10am at Potterrow amid drenching rain. But outside of the commitment of the competitors themselves, the hundreds who turned out in ponchos and carrying umbrellas around Bristo Square to show their support was admirable.