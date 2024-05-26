Why Edinburgh Marathon feat achieved despite yellow weather warning should be applauded
And that is why The Scotsman wishes to pay tribute to all those runners who faced a major hurdle outside of just their own physical limitations yesterday – in the form of heavy rainfall – to complete the Edinburgh Marathon.
As the Met Office was announcing a yellow weather warning for rain across the Central Belt, thousands were making last-minute preparations and pulling on their trainers to head to the starting line.
The 26-mile race got underway at 10am at Potterrow amid drenching rain. But outside of the commitment of the competitors themselves, the hundreds who turned out in ponchos and carrying umbrellas around Bristo Square to show their support was admirable.
The Marathon – even with the weather – remains a terrific advertisement for Edinburgh and all it can offer. Long may the race remain a cherished event on the Scottish capital’s calendar.
