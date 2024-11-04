We need more schools for pupils with additional support needs - for the benefit of all

Pupils with and without complex additional support needs will suffer from lack of special schools

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our report today on the lack of special schools provision in Scotland should serve as a wake-up call to the Scottish Government.

Nearly 1,200 placing requests for children with complex additional support needs (ASN) have been refused by councils in the past five years, according to data released under freedom of information laws, however the true figure is likely to be higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools and families say they are being left “frustrated and stressed” because so many children with ASN cannot be given places in special schools.

Clearly, the significant increase in the number of children with such needs is a big contributory factor.

The number of pupils with ASN in Scotland has risen from 36,544 in 2007 to 259,036 last year.

Almost 37 per cent of the total school roll are now ASN pupils - a figure that rises to 50 per cent in some local authority areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASN covers a broad range of needs, including pupils for whom English is an additional language, as well as children with learning difficulties, or social and emotional behavioural needs.

But as the number of ASN pupils has soared, the number of additional support for learning (ASL) schools has fallen, from 190 in 2006 to 107 last year.

Children who have complex additional support needs and their families are being failed by the closure of ASL schools just as the number of pupils in need of these services is rising rapidly.

Meanwhile, additional pressure is being placed on mainstream primary and secondary schools that are having to accomodate the extra needs of the ever growing numbers of ASN pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This in turn may well be having an adverse impact on the provision of education for children who do not have complex additional support needs.