Trump’s ‘weak substitute’ for a business plan – leader comment

Donald Trump is hardly the kind of man who has much time for words like “disappointing” and “weak substitute”.

The world of Trump of one rich in superlatives, where such terms hardly need to exist.

According to the man himself, he has “the best [golf] courses in the world” and “nobody builds walls better than me”; he is also “America’s greatest defender and most loyal champion”, the “least anti-semitic person you’ve ever seen in your entire life”, and, just in case you were wondering, the “least racist person that you’ve ever seen, the least”.

And then there’s yet another claim to greatness that, cynics might say, manages to contradict itself: “I know words ... I have the best words.”

So the Aberdeenshire council official who pointed out in blunt terms the shortcomings of the Trump Organisation’s latest plan to build hundreds of upmarket homes next to its golf resort at Balmedie – compared to the the original plan approved ten years ago by the Scottish Government – may actually be communicating in a language that the US President simply does not understand.

