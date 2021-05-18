To those Rangers 'fans' in George Square, how does it feel to shame your club and your city? Alison Campsie

Rangers team photograph from 1907/1908 season, featuring in the middle of the back row Alison's great uncle, Alex Newbigging.

I thought of Uncle Alex, a goalkeeper who started with Lanark Athletic before playing for Rangers, Reading, Stoke and Nottingham Forrest, when the shameful scenes from George Square started to emerge over the weekend.

It was the footage of the overweight guy kicking lumps out of someone, while still holding firm his bottle of MD 2020 – Electric Melon flavour, I think - that got me thinking how I would explain to him Saturday’s gut-churning response to the league win.

But the only people who can really explain what happened are those who chose to be there. And I really want to hear from them.

I want to know what it felt like to be in George Square. Did it make you feel good? What does it feel like to run up and kick someone to the floor from behind and watch people pile on? Was it a proper buzz when the riot police were forced to move in. Was it, was it? Have you earned a stripe or two among your crew?

I wondered what it must feel like to take pleasure from spreading hate and fear and rubbish the reputation of a club and city you presumably feel something for.

If you actually don’t care, I really want to know about that too. If it’s just about wanting to get ‘mad wi it’ through booze and adrenaline please just let me know. I can’t be the only one who needs to start understanding.

My friend’s parents once admitted they moved from Paisley to the North East as they didn’t want their child growing up amongst sectarianism. That was 40 years ago. Today, I know young families in the west are having those same conversations.

I will probably be accused on social media of being a ‘Hun’ for writing this column. I am not, by the way, but such are the limited interpretations on these matters. The painful narrative needs to start changing.