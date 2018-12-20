Time to get tough with exploitative firms – leader comment

Well-meaning government campaigns have attempted to turn us all into ‘super-consumers’ prepared to switch to a different energy/broadband/mobile phone supplier at the drop of a hat. But they haven’t really worked.

It was nice of ministers to try, but most of us are too busy trying to live our lives – or not sufficiently interested – to keep a constant eye on our bills – in case there’s a sudden ‘stealth’ rise – as well as the alternative prices on offer. and then go through all the hassle of arranging another cheaper contract. We know that enticing initial offer will soon go away, so is it really worth the bother?

The companies know all that too and are more than happy to “exploit” the situation, the Competitions and Markets Authority has concluded, finding “loyal” customers are rewarded by paying an extra £4 billion a year. And, of course, elderly and other more vulnerable people, are penalised the most.

Sometimes our modern world is a pretty unpleasant place. Ministers have tried being nice, if they now need to get tough with exploitative companies, so be it.

