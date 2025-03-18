Time for more than just words from the SNP government in stand with Ukraine

Gregor Poynton, MP for Livingston constituency says it is time the SNP set its ideologies to one side for the greater good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poynton, has written to Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, asking him to put the country’s money where its mouth is and allow Scotland’s National Investment Bank (SNIB) to invest into companies connected with the manufacture of munitions and weapons; to enable the nation to play its part in maintaining peace globally, and also in safeguarding its own economy.

At present the SNP refuse to allow SNIB to put funds into the production of arms, which means Scotland is unable to gain any financial benefit from the increase in defence spending announced by the UK government. Spending will go up to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, and potentially 3% in the following parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting Poynton said:“The Scottish Government has rightly expressed its unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal and illegal aggression, and I commend them for that, but sometimes words aren’t enough, sometimes they need to be backed by action.

Labour support for Ukraine

“If they are truly committed to the defence of Ukraine, Europe and the free world, then they need to allow Scotland to play its part.

“The SNP’s unwillingness to allow investment in arms is framed as an “ethical investment policy” but there’s nothing ethical about standing on the sidelines while the rest of the world arms itself against tyranny.

“Defence is about more than making weapons; it is about protecting democracy, and ensuring peace and stability for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland has a proud history of innovation and industrial excellence, from shipbuilding to life sciences, renewable energy to aerospace technology. These sectors are already deeply intertwined with the defence industry. To reject participation in this vital sector is to turn our backs on the values we claim to uphold.

Gregor Poynton MP speaking in the House of Commons.

“Moreover, the SNIB’s missions – achieving net zero emissions, reducing inequalities, and harnessing innovation – are not at odds with defence investment. In fact, the technological advancements driven by defence spending, from renewable energy solutions to advanced engineering and cybersecurity, align perfectly with these goals.

“If they refuse to adapt, Scotland risks not only missing out on billions of pounds in investment and thousands of high-skilled jobs but also exacerbating regional inequalities as other parts of the UK reap the benefits of this new era of defence innovation.