This Christmas spice will banish pests from your home this Winter

As the big day approaches, we’re all on the lookout for quick and easy ways to keep those pesky bathroom invaders at bay—so your bathroom stays fresh, clean, and holiday-ready for all your Christmas guests!

The high humidity and warmth of bathrooms make them a haven for unwanted guests like silverfish. But this holiday season, there's a natural solution that may already be in your spice cupboard: cinnamon. Known for its seasonal scent, cinnamon can do more than flavour your favourite festive treats–it can also repel bathroom pests and leading bathroom supplier Sanctuary Bathrooms is here to tell you how.

Silverfish are small, silvery insects that thrive in dark, humid environments, making bathrooms an ideal habitat due to their high moisture levels. Active at night, these pests hide in damp spots during the day, such as behind furniture, or around the bathroom fixtures. While silverish don’t bite, they can cause damage by feeding on starchy materials like toilet paper, wallpaper and even clothes.

Luckily you can deter them naturally–these insects can’t stand the smell of cinnamon. Here’s how to use this festive spice to keep them at bay:

Sprinkle ground cinnamon: Dust a little cinnamon in corners, under drinks, and near drains to deter silverfish.Use cinnamon essential Oil: For a stronger effect, place a few drops of cinnamon oil on a cotton ball and leave it in high-risk areas.

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, comments: “This winter, add cinnamon to your home to keep it free of silverfish. By using these tips you’ll enjoy a cosy, pest-free festive season with simple ingredients and a refreshing, all natural approach.