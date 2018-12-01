Theresa May was wrong to exclude The National – John McLellan

The Downing Street decision to exclude independence-supporting newspaper The National from Theresa May’s trip to a Bridge of Weir company was a mistake, writes John McLellan, director of the Scottish Newspaper Society and a Conservative councillor.

The National, the independence-supporting paper apparently excluded from a news conference during the Prime Minister’s flying Scottish visit this week by the Downing Street press team because of space constraints, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

And it wasn’t alone in facing difficulties with the event at the Bridge of Weir Leather Company on Wednesday. At one point, even the Press Association wasn’t sure it was invited, so the media management left something to be desired generally.

READ MORE: Theresa May tells Nicola Sturgeon: Stop exploiting Brexit for Scottish independence

Not that Downing Street gives two hoots what I think, but as director of the newspaper trade association which includes The National and also one of Mrs May’s council foot soldiers, excluding publications on the basis of their politics is both unacceptable and unhelpful to the cause.

As they say in the Civil Service, happy to discuss.

READ MORE: Brexit: ‘May’s 3 hours in Scotland show how hard she’s trying to sell deal’