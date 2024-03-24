The culture war has rot our brains with politicians sucked into the most boring debates imaginable

Working in politics is a draining, demanding job where your time is rarely your own, it’s for your constituents.

Especially for MPs, it involves travelling long distances away from your families, for a job that will never make everyone happy, and garners constant abuse, both in person, and on the internet.

Unfortunately, due to social media, and 24 hours news cycle, it also demands, or at least, has led to, politicians giving opinions on the most boring, trivial, mundane culture war nonsense to ever see the light of a TV studio debate.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer should focus on tackling the big issues.

This week’s main culprit is the design of the England football shirt, which has no bearing on Scots, or indeed anyone’s life. Because it’s a football shirt. A shirt, that millionaires wear, to play football.

Nike’s latest update includes a St George’s flag with slightly more fun colours. That’s it. Now this most trivial of issues is the talk of Westminster, and a debated topic in media outlets that purport to represent the entirety of the UK.

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was first up, quickly urging Nike to think again with a speed that was somewhat lacking when it came to calling for a ceasefire. Rishi Sunak has also spoken out, telling broadcasters it was wrong and he loved the traditional flag, which again, is just two colours together on a shirt.Then there was Penny Mordaunt, a Tory minister and leader of the Commons, who didn’t just condemn the decision, but actively invited people to email her their complaints so she could raise them with Nike.

Now I’m not going to pretend not it’s possible to care about two things at once, but why, in the name of all that is holy, are politicians being a)asked about this, and b)speaking about it.

The Institute for Fiscal studies has accused both Labour and the Conservatives of a “conspiracy of silence” over future tax and spending plans, that’s a real issue to delve into, and demand answers over every time a politician stands in front of you.

Instead, because the culture war has made a huge number of us technically braindead, deciding what @IloveChurchill69 and other lunatics rant about online is in anyway worth discussing, thinking about, or even acknowledging.

It’s what has led us to being a society where instead of asking why Starmer supports harsh sentences for drug users in the face of every medical study for 50 years, he’s asked three times if he’s ever taken drugs. It’s why Jacob Rees-Mogg, best known for bringing his nanny to campaign with him in Scotland, can dedicate an entire section of his television show to criticising alternative milk options. This brain rot is what saw the actual deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden write to Netflix demanding a "health warning" that the Crown is fictional.

Social media is a scourge, and the impact on MPs and our debate does society a gross disservice. I don’t want to hear about Sunak making his own bed, we don’t need polished photographs of Starmer watching football.