Taylor Swift's Eras-defining series of shows for Edinburgh - Scotsman comment
As we know All Too Well, the Taylor Swift juggernaut has arrived in Edinburgh for a series of gigs which look certain to beyond the Wildest Dreams of fans.
There was no sign of Blank Space in Murrayfield as the first of three blockbuster concerts took place last night. And the excitement looks likely to only keep mounting as there are two more to go, indeed You Need to Calm Down.
We hope there will be no Bad Blood from the residents surrounding the stadium facing a weekend of disruption and they can, yes, both Tolerate It and Shake it Off. Welcoming a global superstar, with the associated economic boost to the city, looks set to be a Love Story for the Eras.
