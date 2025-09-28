Sudan’s Forgotten Crisis: How Solidarity Can Save Lives

Help is finally getting to the hundreds of thousands affected by the crisis in Sudan.

150,000 people – the equivalent of the entire population of Dundee – have been killed by violent, sectarian conflict. Imagine how this would dominate every headline if it happened on UK soil.

It might seem unimaginable, yet this is the grim reality in Sudan, where a devastating civil war, now in its third year, shows no sign of ending. The conflict has not only claimed this staggering number of lives, but has also left almost 25 million people acutely short of food, with famine confirmed in several areas. The UN has reported that 17 million school-aged children are currently out of school due to the conflict, with many suffering from severe malnutrition.

This is one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our generation, yet it remains largely unreported. Much of the world’s attention is focused closer to home, and it is easy to feel anxious about polarisation in our own communities and ongoing crises elsewhere. But we cannot allow distance to dull our response to people facing unimaginable suffering.

The conflict, which began in April 2023, has displaced over 11.8 million people. Of these, around 7.6 million have been forced to flee their homes within Sudan, while a further 4.2 million have sought refuge in neighbouring countries such as South Sudan and Chad, which are already extremely fragile.

Up until this point, the response of the international community has been woefully inadequate, made worse by governments stepping back from their aid commitments, and decimating the supply of life-saving food and medical support. Against this backdrop, every contribution is vital and makes a tangible difference.

Naima’s donkey survived the journey from Sudan, but the family have lost everything else after fleeing the violence there. | Mairo Mbaitessem/Tearfund

We are hugely heartened that throughout this protracted crisis, our work in the region has been supported by the Scottish Government, and it is about to receive further backing.

Reaching the most vulnerable people

Through the Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF), Tearfund, Christian Aid, and other Scottish charities have reached some of the most vulnerable people – including families torn apart by the conflict, forced to flee their homes in search of safety or food for their children.

Despite extreme logistical and safety challenges, this funding has enabled our local partners to save and protect lives, and give hope to people who have lost almost everything.

In Chad, Tearfund has used £225,000 of Scottish Government funding to provide life-saving cash grants to Sudanese refugees in the Zabout refugee camp. These grants have helped families meet their most urgent needs including food, medical supplies and household essentials. Women and those most in need were prioritised, giving them the means to rebuild their lives with safety, dignity, and hope for the future. Naima, a mother of three, arrived in the camp after fleeing violence in Darfur.

“When our village was attacked, I took my mother on a donkey and my daughters and fled to Chad, reaching the border in the dead of night,” she says. Tragically, Naima’s mother died shortly after arrival. With cash support, Naima and her children have been able to start rebuilding their lives. “With this money, we can start a small spice business, which will help us become financially independent and meet our daily needs.”

In conflict conditions, women and children are particularly vulnerable to violence, so funding has also been used to provide psychological support for ongoing trauma, helping victims regain confidence and their sense of purpose. In male-dominated cultures, training has also helped local leaders to promote equality and improve safety for women and their families.

With a further £125,000 now being awarded to us by the Scottish Government, we can extend the work of our local partner in Sudan.

In the coming months, this project will provide cash assistance to benefit around 4,500 people and will support approximately 10,000 people to understand and address gender-based violence.

The support will reach those most in need – both families who have been forced to flee their homes and people already living in the host communities. When food, water and basic services are already scarce, the arrival of thousands of displaced people can put huge pressure on local resources. By supporting both groups, we can ease tensions, strengthen community ties and ensure those most affected by the crisis can access essential support, giving them hope in the toughest of circumstances.

Beatrice Roy, head of Tearfund | Tearfund

The power of solidarity

Set against the enormous challenges facing Sudan and the wider region, this work can only go so far – but it demonstrates the power of solidarity. Support from the Scottish Government means our local partner can stand alongside families in East Darfur who have lost everything, providing life-saving food, protection, and psychosocial support. It is a powerful reminder of the importance of global citizenship: when we work together, we can bring hope and dignity to communities facing unimaginable hardship.