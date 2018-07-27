Struan Stevenson: How I survived an alleged Iranian bomb plot

Opponents of the theocratic, fascist Iranian regime are regularly imprisoned, tortured and hanged, often in public.

An estimated 100,000 political prisoners have been murdered since the Ayatollahs seized control of Iran in 1979.

In other countries, the mullahs preferred option to get rid of opponents is assassination or terrorist attacks.

They have trained Ministry of Intelligence & Security (MOIS) agents implanted in every European embassy. Their job is to track down and eliminate political dissidents or enemies of the fundamentalist regime, particularly targeting supporters of Maryam Rajavi and the PMOI opposition.

They even allegedly tried to bomb a huge PMOI rally in Paris on 30 June, attended by an estimated 100,000 people, including myself, the former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich and countless senior US, UK, EU and international politicians.

A MOIS agent named as Assadollah Assadi, listed as a diplomat in the Iranian Embassy in Vienna, was arrested by German police, while two other Iranians were stopped in Belgium, after reportedly admitting the so-called diplomat had provided them with explosives and ordered them to bomb the peaceful rally in Villepinte, near Paris.

All three have been charged with terror offences.

