Silence isn’t Golden: Tackling inappropriate behaviour in media and music

The media and music industry, for all its glamour and influence, has a darker underbelly that too often goes unchecked.

In recent years, we’ve witnessed a troubling pattern among certain male figures in the spotlight—sliding into DMs, making sexualised comments, and discussing their intimate lives in ways that diminish the boundaries of professionalism.

While these behaviours often make headlines when committed by a high-profile individual, the reality is they are far from isolated incidents. They represent a broader culture that affects countless women and men working across music, radio, film, podcasting, and beyond. I know this through my work as CEO of Theatre School of Scotland and being a contestant on The Apprentice.

This isn’t just about one man’s actions—it’s a systemic issue. Women at all levels in the media and the music industry frequently face inappropriate advances and objectification, often cloaked under the guise of flattery or humour.

According to a 2022 Broadcast survey, over 50% of women working in media reported experiencing workplace harassment, with many citing the power imbalance as a major barrier to speaking out.

Sliding into DMs—a seemingly innocuous act—can carry a more sinister undertone when it comes from someone in a position of power. Sexualised comments on public platforms or in private conversations aren’t just inappropriate; they create an environment where women feel their value is reduced to their appearance or their willingness to tolerate such behaviour. The ripple effects are damaging, eroding trust, self-esteem, and ultimately, career progression.

So, how do we address this?

The first step is recognising that the onus should not fall solely on the women or men in the teams affected. Calling out inappropriate behaviour requires collective responsibility from individuals, organisations, and the industries at large.

Reece Donnelly, CEO Theatre School of Scotland.

Colleagues and peers must be allies. If you witness inappropriate behaviour, speak up. Silence is complicity. Men, in particular, need to step up as advocates, using their voices to challenge the status quo.

Media, management companies and production houses must adopt zero-tolerance policies towards harassment, both on and off the record. Clear reporting structures should be in place, ensuring complaints are taken seriously and investigated without bias or fear of retaliation.

Governing bodies in media must establish and enforce industry-wide codes of conduct. High-profile figures should be held to the same standards as any employee, with consequences that match the severity of their actions.

Ultimately, this is about more than individual actions—it’s about dismantling a culture that has tolerated, excused, or even celebrated inappropriate behaviour for too long.

The media and music industry has a responsibility to lead by example, showing that power and influence do not come with a license to disrespect or demean others.

To every woman working in media, your voice matters. To every man witnessing this behaviour ( and also feeling uncomfortable about it ), your allyship is needed.