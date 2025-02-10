Shakespeare's Macbeth and 'deep roots in Scottish history' a reason to celebrate prized museum
The attraction has announced it will host a new exhibition from April 25 exploring the origins, myths and legacy of Shakespeare’s King Macbeth.
JP Reid,from Culture Perth and Kinross, has described the exhibition as “exciting”. "These are very old stories,” he says. “These have very deep roots in Scottish history.”
The event will cap off a hugely successful first year following the £27 million transformation of the museum.
More than 100,000 visitors passed through the museum’s doors in the first three months alone following the venue’s grand reopening at the end of March last year.
Boasting the Stone of Destiny amongst its exhibits, the attraction has become one of the jewels in Scotland's cultural crown.
And we should be rightly proud that such a museum exists outside of Scotland’s two biggest cities. So do yourself a favour and pay a visit over the next few months.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.