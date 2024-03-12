Scran Awards 2024: The Scotsman's food and drink awards are open for nominations

After a roaring success in 2023, we’re delighted to announce The Scotsman Scran Awards 2024 are open for nominations.

The awards recognise and reward those in the food and drink sector who are making a difference to the country. We want to hear about those fantastic members of the sector which should be recognised. Nominations can be made online now, and all finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on June 17 at Platform in Glasgow.

The event will welcome more than 200 attendees from across the industry as we celebrate the very best in Scotland and recognise the vital role this sector plays in the economic success and profile of the country. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and, of course, the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within or keen to target those within the Scottish food and drink scene.

Winners of The Scotsman Scran Awards in 2023 at Platform, Glasgow

The headline sponsor this year is Scotland Food & Drink, which is celebrating £77 million of prospective sales generated for Scottish food and drink producers at Showcasing Scotland. Held in Edinburgh from March 5-7, Showcasing Scotland is organised by Scotland Food & Drink on behalf of the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership with support from the Scottish Government. The event welcomed more than 100 of the world’s most influential food and drink buyers to conduct 1,822 official meetings, with over 100 Scottish exporting or export ready food and drink businesses.

Of the Scran Awards, which continues this focus and celebration of Scottish food and drink, Sinead Thomas, head of brands and communications at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “We’re delighted to support the second annual Scotsman Scran Awards, celebrating culinary excellence in Scotland. Celebrating and championing amazing Scottish food and drink businesses is at the very heart of what we do at Scotland Food & Drink, so we’re excited to be a part of honouring these businesses and wish them all the very best on the night.”

As the food and drink editor of The Scotsman, I am delighted to see our Scran Awards return to, once again, showcase and celebrate our wonderful food and drink producers, business owners and talented professionals who keep this sector thriving. The awards last year were a great night for Scottish food and drink, but also a chance to meet up and mingle with friends and acquaintances across all sectors who had a chance to let their hair down. When we started Scran in late 2019, our mission was to tell the stories of these people, places and businesses that help shape what we eat and drink.

At the end of last year’s awards, The Scotsman editor Neil Mcintosh said: “We believe that Scotland’s food, drink and hospitality industries represent something very important about the country. We love your products, of course, and we salute the enormous contributions the food and drink businesses make to the national economy.”