Scotsman titles staff shortlisted for host of press awards

Two front pages have been nominated for awards in the Scottish and Regional press awards

The shortlists for both the prestigious Scottish Press Awards and the UK-wide Regional Press Awards have landed, with staff across our titles included.

Investigations correspondent Martyn McLaughlin is nominated both as Financial Business Journalist of the Year in the Scottish awards and as Daily/Sunday Reporter of the Year in the regional contest.

Politics reporter Conor Matchett meanwhile receives Young Journalist of the Year nominations in both.

Aidan Smith and Alan Pattullo are battling it out in the Sports Feature category the SPAs, while Aidan also picked up a nomination as Sports Columnist of the Year.

Business journalist Emma Newlands makes the shortlist for Financial Business Journalist of the Year as well as Travel Writer of the Year. She is joined in the travel category by Patrick McPartlin. Dani Garavelli is named in both the Columnist of the Year and Feature Writer of the Year categories.

Food and drink specialist Rosalind Erskine appears in the Food Writer category, while she is also recognised for Scran in Podcast of the Year. Scran was produced by Morven McIntyre who was also nominated for the Weekend Bigots podcast presented by former Scotsman reporter Kevan Christie.

Scotsman.com is also in the running for News Website of the Year, while on print the Edinburgh Evening News has been shortlisted for Front Page of the Year in the SPAs for ‘We’ll be right back after the break’ – a memorable cover on the cancellation of the city’s festivals. The Scotsman receives a nomination in the regional awards for its front page marking the UK’s exit from the EU ‘Farewell, not goodbye’, designed by Gavin Munro.