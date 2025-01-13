Scotsman leader: Swinney must have good relations with Trump

​We can only hope new US president’s ‘affinity and wamth’ for Scotland will influence his decisions on setting trade tariffs

Next week, Donald Trump will begin his second term as president of the United States after one of the most remarkable comebacks in political history.

Whatever reservations our leaders may have about him must be set aside to some extent in the interests of realpolitik.

Mr Trump, whose mother was from Lewis, is expected to visit Scotland later this year for the opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire.

Figures such as Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie have insisted the Scottish Government should shun the new president.

John Swinney backed Mr Trump’s Democrat rival Kamala Harris in the run-up to November’s election.

Donald Trump at the controversial press conference where he suggested the US should take control of Greenland | Getty Images

But the First Minister is correct in seeking to foster a respectful and productive relationship with the incoming president.

Before he has even taken office for the second time, Mr Trump has sent shockwaves around the world by signalling his geopolitical intentions.

At a press conference last week, Mr Trump indicated the US should take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, and indicated Canada could become the 51st state.

From a Scottish perspective, one of the most significant prospects of a second Trump presidency is the impact of tariffs on imports to the US.

During the presidential election campaign, Mr Trump repeatedly promised to impose a blanket tariff of 20 per cent on all imports into the US, and a 60 per cent tax on imports from China.

This could have a devastating impact on Scottish businesses, with sectors such as the whisky industry particularly badly affected.

Mr Swinney has said tariffs were not discussed directly during a phone call he had with the incoming president in December.

However, the First Minister also said the call was “very warm and positive” and that Mr Trump has “an affinity and warmth” towards Scotland.