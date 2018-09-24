Scotsman leader: Could the Bodyguard help solve ills of the NHS?

If you were one of the millions glued to the television last night as BBC One’s hit drama, Bodyguard, drew to a close, we’re sure you’ll agree it was a rollicking good yarn.

A tale of conspiracy reaching to the top of government, it was a satisfying blend of twists, turns and jaw-dropping shocks. But nobody, surely, believes it was at all realistic. Apparently, some do.

Counter Terror Police - that’s the real ones, not the ones in the show - say thousands of potential officers, inspired by the Sunday night thriller, have flocked to the organisation’s online recruitment page.

It may be that senior officers find some candidates of the highest calibre among applicants but we must admit to harbouring some concerns about the sort of people who might be inspired by the implausible scenarios painted in Bodyguard to sign up to counter terrorism work. In saying that, perhaps there’s something in the idea of TV shows helping attract recruits to key positions. Might the shortage of staff in the NHS be solved by scriptwriters on Casualty making life in an Accident and Emergency Unit seem more sexy and less gruesome?