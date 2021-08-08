Scotland on Sunday will champion our brilliant country - Catherine Salmond

Catherine Salmond is the newly appointed editor of Scotland on Sunday. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/JPIMedia

This week has been my first in the role and I am eager to share with you my plans for the title.

Scotland on Sunday was instrumental in kick-starting my career in journalism with the opportunity, in the early 2000s, for a work experience placement in its Edinburgh newsroom.

As an enthusiastic news editor of Glasgow University's student Guardian, I was hungry to see how the professionals did it, to learn and be inspired.

I spent two spectacular weeks soaking up a shared passion for the newspaper world that has remained with me ever since.

To take charge of this fantastic title is an honour I take very seriously.

The world of newspapers is, of course, a very different place in 2021 and the challenges we face are well known.

But the fundamental purpose of Scotland on Sunday is unchanged and its need to offer a unique Scottish perspective on the world remains at its heart.

Under my leadership, Scotland on Sunday will champion our brilliant country, our people, our sporting teams, our arts, our businesses, our traditions and our communities.

We will act as a critical voice where required and offer, week after week, invigorating comment on affairs in Scotland and beyond.

We will endeavour to set the agenda in the political world, be engaging and informative with our sports coverage and aspirational through our magazine content.

Today, I am thrilled to announce Alexander Brown as our newest Scotland on Sunday columnist.

Brown is an immensely talented and entertaining writer, who will bring a fresh perspective on life in a post-Covid world.

I am also excited to see him in front of camera for a new Scotland on Sunday online video series - The Full English - in which our south-of-the-border voice will delve into the weird world of Westminster politics, bringing his characteristic insight and flair.

Brown will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with established Scotland on Sunday personalities who have proved themselves every week as being among the finest journalists around.

I am proud to have them in my team and will champion their work - and Scotland - at every turn.