Alexander Brown is back with another episode of The Full English, delving into the goings-on of Westminster politics.

If you missed last week’s catch it here.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Alexander Brown. Picture: JPIMedia

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.