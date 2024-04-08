Scotch whisky: I’ve come late to drinking whisky but now wholeheartedly appreciate both the industry and drams

Not because of a horrendous teenage experience (sadly my family aren’t whisky drinkers so there’s no 1960s bottle of Macallan lurking in anyone’s attic) but because it just wasn’t seen as a spirit of choice. As a late teen in the noughties, it was vodka and alcopops that were the drinks of choice. Gin, while enjoyed by my cousin, was something your mum drank and whisky was just not even a consideration.

I’ve written before about my first taste of whisky - about 20 years ago now - at The Glenlivet distillery tour. I wasn’t exactly blown away, and asked if I could mix it with Irn Bru. A lot has changed since then, The Glenlivet visitor centre and whisky mixers to name just two. As has my taste for our national drink, which I really started to enjoy when I began working here, at The Scotsman. Being a food and drink journalist on a national paper in Scotland, it kind of goes with the territory and, thanks to the guidance of my former colleague Sean Murphy (whose family run Glasgow’s famous Pot Still whisky bar) I started on the journey of discovery of whisky. From the peat-heavy drams of Islay through sherry-bombs and lighter Speyside whiskies, my love and knowledge of whisky grew. I also found it to be a very welcoming, helpful and fun industry to observe and occasionally be part of. I’ve seen first hand what it’s like to be a distiller, as well as having the privilege of filling casks, taking behind the scenes tours and trying old and rare whiskies with some of the industry’s biggest names.

