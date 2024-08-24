Global energy price falls are not reaching UK consumers, says reader (Picture: Adobe)

Can the energy price rises to UK customers be justified, asks reader

Friday’s news of a 10 per cent increase in the energy price cap was confusing to me because, as far as I was aware, commodity prices in the energy market had fallen quite steeply during the past year.

Having done some further research on the matter I discovered that energy prices have indeed fallen on global markets, but apparently not when it comes to the UK market. Energy commodities are traded on an international basis and the benchmark prices for those commodities are also set internationally. Yet, while international prices have tumbled, the price charged for the same commodity in the UK has gone up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The price of natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which is the global benchmark, is down 33.89 per cent this year. In the UK, however, the price has gone up by 14.49 per cent in the very month that the energy price cap was due to be set! No doubt energy companies in the UK will have a very good explanation for this.

Scotland is an energy-rich nation with an abundance of oil, gas and electricity. My own logic tells me that in such circumstances when global energy prices have fallen, people who live in Scotland deserve to benefit from their nation's own resources.

Hopefully someday a majority of the people who live in Scotland might have the sense to reach the same conclusion.

Jim Finlayson, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Hammer blow

The outcry from charities and pensioner groups and now from financial guru Martin Lewis regarding Ofgem’s increase to the energy price cap is certainly justified.

It is also justified because this is a hammer blow to those who once depended on their winter fuel allowance, taken away from them by a Labour government. The UK Energy Minister, Ed Miliband, claims “the price cap was going up because the UK does not have control over its own power”.

Mr Miliband, tell that to the pensioner living in the energy capital of Europe, Scotland, tell that to the pensioner wondering if they should eat or heat tonight. Ofgem is not controlled by a ministerial remit at Westminster; however, it is answerable to Parliament at Westminster and energy policy is reserved to Westminster – Scotland has no control over energy costs.

Mr Miliband, from your response and the actions of the Chancellor, when can we expect the new Labour Government’s promise of “change”. We are talking about lifesaving policy affecting millions.

Catriona C Clark, Banknock, Falkirk

Broken Britain

Should one be tempted to follow the “logic” of Jill Stephenson (Letters, 23 August) we should abandon democracy in the UK altogether and rid ourselves of both Holyrood and Westminster so Charlie can make all the big decisions on behalf of his humble servants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Except perhaps in the view of Ms Stephenson the accusation of “spending recklessly” in government would be more appropriately targeted at Westminster than Holyrood, as even if one considered the spending on the dual-fuel ferries a total write-off it would only be a drop in the ocean of taxpayer funds (including those of Scottish taxpayers) wasted by Westminster.

What level of “prudent planning” went into the procurement of two multi-billion pound aircraft carriers that years after launch have hardly made it out of port and still don’t have the aircraft they were designed to carry, or into the construction of a hundred billion pound UK high speed rail network that is unlikely to reach far north of Birmingham? The SNP Scottish Government has certainly made mistakes but did not effectively put billions of pounds into the pockets of wealthy individuals via spending on useless PPE and a failed Test\Track\Trace service.

What level of “responsible governance” was exhibited by mastermind Boris Johnson who imposed a “Hard Brexit” on Scotland counter to the wishes of the people of Scotland, or by super-smart Liz Truss when she almost crashed the UK economy, leading to rampant inflation and spiralling mortgage rates.

Furthermore, free of Westminster’s shackles an independent Scotland would probably cease to contribute to the investment of hundreds of billions of pounds in sustaining the mirage of a nuclear defence dependent on decisions made by a US president.

Wake up Ms Stephenson – Brexit Britain is broken and harking back to days of Empire and essentially colonial rule of Scotland by an appointee of Westminster, in effect a “Governor General” not directly elected by the people of Scotland, will not help to restore the fortunes of any of the nations inhabiting these islands.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Bear witness

Children in Gaza are being killed by Israeli forces attacking school shelters which are housing thousands of traumatised people displaced by the war. The total death toll of children has increased to more than 16,000, and the total death toll of all age groups in Gaza stands at almost 40,000. Gaza also has the highest number of paediatric amputees in history, since Israel has bombed dozens of hospitals and UN schools, as well as every university in Gaza.

Children have been buried under rubble, and many have died of heart attacks through sheer terror. We should all try to imagine how we would feel if it were our child who was a victim of such brutality, rather than turn away.

Who is taking Israel to task for this callous slaughter? These incidents are happening day after day, and we should not skip the pages of our newspapers, or change television channels, to avoid being faced with the horrors of this ghastly, inhumane situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imagine having your home destroyed by bombs, and seeing your dead child, or children, being lifted out of the rubble. If we have any capacity for empathy, we should voice our concern about this dreadful situation – we should bear witness.

Carolyn Taylor, Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Write to The Scotsman