If Labour’s top team want ideas to boost the economy, one reader has some

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seldom has there been a more stunning demonstration of how out of its depth a government is than Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds’s letter to the UK’s main regulators asking them to come up with ideas for reform that could boost economic growth.

Apparently, not a single minister in the current government has ever run a private sector business. As it is, they lack even the common sense to ask people with business experience who could give them worthwhile advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the benefit of Sir Keir and his colleagues, here are some pointers. Firstly, reverse the Budget’s rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions and the changes in Inheritance Tax on farms. This would start to restore confidence.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves flanked by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Secondly, declare a freeze on new regulations, especially on new employment rights.

Thirdly, cut the number of public sector employees, and reduce the number and scope of quangos.

Fourthly, cut public spending and start cutting taxes.

Fifthly, disapply all net zero policies and legislation until such time as China, India and the USA take the lead in cutting their carbon dioxide output.

Otto Inglis, Crossgates, Fife

Clothes clues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotsman reports that a satin silk and cloth of gold tabard worn by a high representative of Scotland at the coronation of George IV in 1821 has been acquired for the national collection (28 December). The accompanying photograph indeed depicts an impressive garment of obvious antiquity, but we are only told that it was purchased after a fine art dealer had approached National Museums Scotland – where has it been for the last 200 years?

When King James moved to England in 1603 to succeed Queen Elizabeth, a new royal coat of arms was devised for Scotland, with the lion rampant in the first and fourth quarters and the (English) three lions in the second quarter only. To the present day, this quartering has continued to be used in Scotland – in contrast to the royal coat of arms in England and elsewhere, which has the lion rampant in the second quarter only. In the photo, the tabard appears to display the “English” quartering. This is evident from the shoulder panels, and significantly it is the three lions that are displayed in the fourth quarter.

The early years of George IV’s reign were marked by a Scottish awakening which had its climax with the royal visit to Edinburgh in 1822. With that background, it would be surprising if the Lord Lyon or one of the Scottish heralds attended Westminster Abbey with a tabard more appropriate for the (English) Garter King of Arms.

John Barton, Kingussie, Highland

No confidence

When one considers that the next Scottish Parliamentary election is not due until 2026, the consequences of having to wait until then do not bode well for Scotland or its people. For far too long we Scots have been subjected to the sheer incompetence of the minority SNP administration, with petty interference from its unelected Green partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meantime, the situation will only get worse for all of us folks north of the historical Border. Persistent members of the SNP should be reminded that the Treaty of Union took place over 300 years ago in 1707. Even the sheep grazing in the so-called Border counties do not acknowledge that such a frontier exists. Until the mindset of Scottish Nationalism is set aside, and we return to jousting between conservatism, socialism and, to a lesser extent, liberalism, it does seem that the political scene will remain in what can only be described as a chaotic state or vacuum.

Surely by now even the most ardent supporters of the SNP must be having misgivings about the competency of their politicians. Scotland's experience of John Swinney, Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and, yet again, Swinney is surely not one to inspire confidence?

Robert I G Scott, Northfield, Ceres, Fife

Hard to swallow

In his article suggesting we should be looking forward to next year (Perspective, 28 December), Stephen Jardine extols the virtue of “access to greater food choices than ever before”.

Over this year’s festive season, I don’t think I have ever before witnessed the intensity of advertising of such variety and quantity of totally unsuitable ultra-processed foods in the press, at a time when we are being exhorted by some of the country’s top, highly respected food scientists, to eschew this type of diet, which they claim is completely prejudicial to our health and in particular to the currently fashionable microbiome. Clearly, food manufactures are not impressed.

SR Wild, Edinburgh

Local difficulties

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done to Ash Regan for contacting Elon Musk to suggest he builds a giga factory in Scotland – something needs to happen to kickstart Scotland's moribund manufacturing base. He has previously said: “I disagree with the idea of unions... I just don’t like anything which creates a lords and peasants sort of thing.” This is not a good start given Scotland's last ventures into automotive manufacture – Rootes at Linwood, and British Leyland at Bathgate – which closed due to strikes, lack of a local supply chain and the rise of foreign competition.

I imagine the SNP government would want to impose employment, diversity and environmental conditions that will be unacceptable to Musk, and as far as the workforce supply chain is concerned, our education system has a poor reputation for producing the type of STEM-savvy recruits he would be expecting.

It's a sad state of affairs and a source of shame and annoyance for me, and while Musk will appreciate Ms Regan's brave stance on gender issues he won't forget the abuse he has received from SNP politicians and activists. We might have more luck if he thinks investing in Scotland will enable Reform to win the Holyrood 2026 election.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Write to The Scotsman